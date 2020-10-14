Premier Cement sets date for production at new units

Bangladesh’s Premier Cement is yet to begin production at two of its new manufacturing units despite being fully-prepared in March, as a few key foreign experts and employees could not return to Bangladesh due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We could not start production within the stipulated time due to the absence of some technical experts and workers from China and Denmark," said Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director.

After operating on a trial basis for a month, the units were scheduled to go into commercial production in June. One of the units was developed in Narayanganj at an investment of BDT8bn (US$94.37m) and the other in Chattogram at BDT5bn.

The company now expects to begin trial production in November and commercial production in December.



FLSmidth-supplied VRMs will be used to produce 460tph and 270tph of cement in Narayanganj and Chattogram, respectively.

