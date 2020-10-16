INC raises cement price

ICR Newsroom By 16 October 2020

Paraguayan cement producer INC has increased the price of a bag of cement by PYG2500 (US$0.42). The company is now selling cement for PYG39,800/bag.



The company has attributed the need to increase cement prices due to higher transport costs. The low water level in the Paraguay river has led to the need to use trucks to move raw materials and has also resulted in cement shortages in the country. INC is aiming to maintain supply at 35,000-40,000 bags/day.

Published under