Yamama Cement sees revenues of SAR58.12m in 3Q20

21 October 2020

Yamama Cement (YSCC) posted a revenue of SAR218m (US$58.12m) in 3Q20, a YoY growth of 16.6 per cent.

Cement volumes grew by 24.9 per cent in 3Q20 compared to 3Q19 at 1.13Mt. Gross profits and operating income increased by 27 per cent YoY and 33.4 per cent YoY respectively, aided by higher volume and the resulting operating leverage.

For the nine months, YCC registered a volume growth of 23.9 per cent YoY. Growth was aided by strong momentum in real estate activities in the local market.

