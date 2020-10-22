Construction on new plant set to begin in Uganda

22 October 2020

Construction of the Ateker cement plant is due to begin in Moroto district, Uganda, within the next few weeks, according to the Moroto District Investment Agency. The cement facility will be part of the Karamoja Marble complex, which will also produce lime and marble.



The unit is expected to be completed within 18 months of the commencement of construction, while its capacity is set to reach 1200tpd.



David Ekou Ekanya, senior engineer at the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), has said the project will be realised in partnership with the UDC, and other partners include Tsabbo Engineering, Moroto District Agency and Savanna Mines.

