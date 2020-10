Gharibwal Cement sees revenue advance 27% YoY

23 October 2020

Pakistan’s Gharibwal Cement has reported a 27 per cent YoY rise in unaudited revenue for the quarter ending 30 September 2020, increasing to PKR2.6bn (US$16.19m) from PKR2.06m.

The company also returned to a net profit of PKR263.3m from a PKR235.3m loss in the July-September 2019 period.

