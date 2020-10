Cemex exported 9% of Mexican output in 2019

Cemex exported nine per cent of its Mexican cement sales in 2019. according to CE NAFTA 2.0. The company’s data show that 67 per cent of exports were delivered to US customers while the remaining 33 per cent were shipped to other Latin American countries. Exports were mainly in the form of cement although the company also shipped some clinker.

