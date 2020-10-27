EcoLabel launched by LafargeHolcim

27 October 2020

LafargeHolcim has launched its EcoLabel to transparently communicate the environmental benefits of its green building solutions. The label will apply to all its products that comply with its green criteria, including lower CO 2 footprint and recycled content. Building on LafargeHolcim's net zero pledge, this EcoLabel supports the company's ambition to accelerate green construction with the use of lower-footprint products such as ECOPact and Susteno.



EcoLabel applies to all cement and concrete with at least 30 per cent lower CO 2 footprint compared to local industry standard or 20 per cent recycled content. With one-third of net sales already in green building solutions, LafargeHolcim aims to increase that share with its EcoLabel. Products with this endorsement include established brands such as Susteno cement, ECOPact green concrete and Aggneo recycled aggregates.

