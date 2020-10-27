Kohat Cement Co announces US$21.67m expansion programme

Kohat Cement Co Ltd (KOHC) in Pakistan announced a big expansion programme in the north of the country at an estimated cost of PKR3.5bn (US$21.67m). KOHC will implement three projects at the plant site in Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The company is setting up a 16.2MW coal-fired boiler at an estimated cost of PKR1.04bn. This will result in energy cost savings and availability of other power sources, the company believes. KOHC is also to undertake construction of a 6700tpd production line (Line 3) at PKR1.20bn. In addition, the company plans to establish an additional grinding mill of 300tph, incurring a capex of PKR1.26bn.

The Board of Directors have also envisioned procurement of a site in Punjab province for a potential expansion in the future and has authorised the management to obtain necessary No Objection Certificate from the concerned provisional department.

