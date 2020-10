China Shanshui Cement sees operating revenue decline 5%

27 October 2020

China Shanshui Cement has seen its profit attributable to shareholders decline 6.7 per cent YoY to CNY2.33bn (US$346.97m) for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

Operating revenue also decreased 4.6 per cent YoY to CNY15.31bn in the 9M20.

