Indocement sales fall 9% in 9M20

HeidelbergCement-owned Indocement posted sales of 11.7Mt in the January-September 2020 period, down 8.6 per cent when compared with the 9M19. The drop in sales is attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indocement expects full-year sales to decrease by 5-7 per cent YoY.
