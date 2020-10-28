Indocement sales fall 9% in 9M20

ICR Newsroom By 28 October 2020

HeidelbergCement-owned Indocement posted sales of 11.7Mt in the January-September 2020 period, down 8.6 per cent when compared with the 9M19. The drop in sales is attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Indocement expects full-year sales to decrease by 5-7 per cent YoY.

