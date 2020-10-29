Dangote's IPO on LSE not expected until 2023

Nigeria’s Dangote Cement is not expected to attempt an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange until at least 2023, according to News 24.
"The London listing is not something which will happen in the short to medium term," said Temilade Aduroja, head of investor relations. "We are focussed on our export strategy and increasing our foreign-currency revenue."
