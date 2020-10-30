CemNet.com » Cement News » Fecto Cement records 21% rise in net sales

30 October 2020


Pakistan’s Fecto Cement saw its net sales advance 20.5 per cent YoY to PKR1.08bn (US$6.76m) in the third quarter of 2020, against PKR897.7m in the year-ago period.

The company also announced a contraction in its loss after tax to PKR39.35m from PKR52.9m in the 3Q19.

