CemNet.com » Cement News » Al Jouf Cement sees surge in net profit for the 3Q20

Al Jouf Cement sees surge in net profit for the 3Q20

Al Jouf Cement sees surge in net profit for the 3Q20
02 November 2020


Saudi Arabia’s Al Jouf Cement reported a 643.4 per cent YoY surge in net profit to SAR8.22m (US$2.19m) for the third quarter of 2020, compared to SAR1.1m in the corresponding period of last year. The company’s revenue advanced to SAR68.9m in the July-September period, rising 155.5 per cent YoY.

The growth in quarterly earnings was supported by an increase in sales volume and value, coupled with a decrease in the cost of sales per tonne as production rose, according to a stock exchange statement.

In the first nine months of the year, Al Jouf’s net profit increased 1030 per cent YoY to SAR30.7m.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Al Jouf Cement Saudi Arabia business results Middle East 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com