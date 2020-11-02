National Cement starts supplying Rwandan market

02 November 2020

National Cement of Kenya has introduced its Simba brand into the Rwandan cement market having seen strong demand for infrastructure in the country, including a new airport in Bugesera.

The Kenyan producer is supplying cement importers from its recently-opened Nakuru plant, which is approximately 500km from the Rwandan border.

"The Rwandan market is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa. Since the government of Rwanda is implementing and supporting several projects, the shortages in the Rwandan market has caused supply chain bottlenecks. The National Cement Company is bridging this gap by providing the products closer to the Rwandan importers," said Dr Narendra Raval, the company's chairman and CEO.

National Cement is targeting both small-scale buyers and large projects working with local outlets and traders across the country and has provisions for direct import for purchase of large-scale quantities. Rwanda’s annual cement consumption is estimated at over 1.2Mt.

According to the company, the purchase price from the Kenya-based plant is US$82.50/t, a promotional offer for the Rwandan market adding that dealers and importers in Rwanda will pass on discounted prices to the buyers and other end users.

The brand has obtained both regional and global cement certifications, including licensing and certification from the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

