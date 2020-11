Saudi Cement sees revenue advance 25% YoY

Saudi Cement saw its revenue advance 24.7 per cent YoY to SAR387m (US$103m) in the 3Q20, supported by a 19.8 per cent growth in cement volumes to 1.6Mt.Gross profits and operating income increased by 23.8 per cent YoY and 22.8 per cent YoY, respectively.

In the first nine months of 2020, Saudi Cement saw a volume growth of 9.9 per cent YoY.

