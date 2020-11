Lafarge Africa sees revenue increase 10%

03 November 2020

Lafarge Africa has reported a 10.3 per cent YoY increase in revenue to NGN179.88bn (US$464.57m) for the 9M20, against NGN163.1m in the year-ago period. Its profit after tax from continuing operations also surged 37.5 per cent YoY to NGN28.2bn from NGN20.5bn.

In the third quarter of the year, revenue advanced 31.4 per cent to NGN59.34bn from NGN45.17bn in the 3Q20. Profit after tax from continuing operations reached NGN4.87bn, up 2.8 per cent from NGN4.73bn last year.

