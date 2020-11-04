COVID-19 closes WACEM's Tabligbo plant

The West African Cement plant (WACEM) has shut down its grinding plant in Togo for two weeks. The 1.8Mta Tabligbo plant has closed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry released an official statement saying: "On October 30, 2020, the national coordinator in charge of the response against COVID-19 informed me about an outbreak at the WACEM, a company located in the free trade zone."

The plant is situated 80km from Lomé, in the Yoto prefecture. The latest outbreak indicates a return of the virus in the interior part of the country. Until now the Grand Lomé region was the main area for the coronavirus.

