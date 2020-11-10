Trinidad Cement appoints new CEO

Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) has appointed Francisco Aguilera Mendoza as its new CEO, effective from 1 December 2020. Mr Mendoza, who was appointed to the board in 2014, currently serves as deputy chairman and will also continue in that role.

The new CEO is also the vice president of Trading Americas and Group Shipping for Cemex and is thereby responsible for the trading of cement and clinker in the Americas, including in the Caribbean.

Seijo Gonzalez, CEO of TCL since May 2015, is expected to take up another post within Cemex, according to the Jamaica Observer.

