LafargeHolcim Tanzania launches new pozzolana product

10 November 2020

LafargeHolcim Tanzania has launched Lafarge Tembo Pozzi, a new product to substitute fly ash, according to the Tanzania Standard. The country reportedly imports about 40,000tpa of fly ash on average.

"This would help the country reduce costs on importing the fly ash. By doing this the company lives up to its promise of being a construction solution in Tanzania," said Evance Bernard, head of Dar es Salaam's sub-treasury of the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The company, also known as Mbeya Cement, has also inaugurated its new head office in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

"Taking advantage of the uniqueness and reactiveness of the locally available Pozzolana, Mbeya Cement Co with the help of LafargeHolcim Group's Research & Development Centre has successfully researched the use of processed and energetically-modified pozzolana as a substitute to imported fly ash for both soil stabilisation in road works and as an ingredient in concrete application to improve fluidity and durability properties," said CEO, Khaled Ghareib.

