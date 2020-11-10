Buzzi Unicem records cement and clinker sales of 21.7Mt in 9M20

Buzzi Unicem announced that cement and clinker sales for the group in the 9M20 totalled 21.7Mt, down 1.8 per cent compared to the previous year. Ready-mix and concrete sales contracted by 4.9 per cent, reaching 8.7Mm3.

Consolidated net sales stood at EUR2408m, down six per cent on the EUR242.6m earned in 9M19. On a like-for-like basis net sales would have slipped 0.3 per cent.

The summer period was characterised by positive developments in Italy, thanks to a better-than-expected rebound after lockdown at the beginning of spring. However, overall turnover in Italy contracted by four per cent to EUR367.2m in the 3Q20. Germany and Russia also recorded favourable volumes. Net sales increased by 5.5 per cent in Germany, reaching EUR539.5m in the 3Q20.

Shipments slowed in the USA and eastern Europe, particularly in Poland and Ukraine. US cement sales were hampered by Hurricane Laura, which hit the coast of Louisiana and southeastern Texas, in particular the Houston metropolitan area. Overall net sales reached EUR937.8m in the 3Q20, up one per cent 3Q19.

Mexican net sales increased by 3.7 per cent in local currency reached EUR412.5m, down 8.5 per cent in the 3Q19.

Brazilian net sales in the 9M20 declined by 1.1 per cent from EUR100.8m in the 9M19 to EUR99.7m.

