Holcim contracts YPF as fuel supplier

ICR Newsroom By 11 November 2020

YPF signed an agreement to supply natural gas and petcoke to Holcim’s plants in Malagueño (Córdoba), Campana (Buenos Aires province), Capdeville (Mendoza) and Puesto Viejo (Jujuy), Argentina. The duration of the agreement is two years and will supply all of Holcim Argentina’s natural gas and petcoke supplies, according to CE Noticias Financieras.



In 2019 Holcim signed an agreement with YPF Luz with the latter supplying wind power from the Los Teros facility in Azul, Buenos Aires province.



"This agreement, coupled with the alliance for the use of renewable energy, reinforces the commitment of both companies to their customers and to the environment," said Carlos Casado, COO of Holcim Argentina.

Agustín Rebello, manager of the YPF Industries business, added: "The partnership between two leading companies in their markets reaffirms their commitment to providing excellence to their customers."

