JK Cement sees net profit surge 106%

11 November 2020

India’s JK Cement has reported a 105.5 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit to INR2.24bn (US$30.1m) for the quarter ending 30 September 2020, compared to INR1.09bn in the year-ago period.



Net revenue also advanced 23.6 per cent to INR15.51bn from INR12.54bn in the 2QFY19-20. The company’s operating profit climbed 61.7 per cent YoY to INR4.12bn from INR2.54bn.

