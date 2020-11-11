Raysut holds ground breaking ceremony for 1Mta Duqm grinding plant

11 November 2020

Raysut Cement Co (RCC) has held a groundbreaking ceremony for the start of the construction of its new US$30m grinding unit in Duqm in Oman.

The development of the 1Mta Duqm plant raises the group's cement capacity to 7.4Mta.

"Today’s groundbreaking is a milestone for RCC on two counts. It will contribute significantly to our ambitious capacity expansion targets of 10Mt by 2022 which is expected to be further scaled up to 22Mt in the near future. Second, it will help us generate more employment opportunities aiding our efforts to enhance social and economic progress in Oman," said Group CEO, Joey Ghose.

In September 2019 RCC had signed a land lease and port of terminal services agreement with Port of Duqm Co SAOC as part of the development of the new grinding unit.

"The new grinding unit will add more muscle to our capability to cater to the regional and global markets of RCC which continues to expand with new investments and acquisitions in Oman, Asia and East Africa," said Salim bin Ahmed bin Alawi Al Ibrahim, acting deputy group CEO.

