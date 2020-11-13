Star Cement posts 31% fall in profit

India’s Star Cement has seen a 30.8 per cent fall in standalone net profit to INR381.2m (US$5.1m) in the quarter ending 30 September, compared with INR550.8m in the year-ago period.



The company’s net revenue edged up three per cent YoY to INR3.85bn from INR3.74bn in the 2QFY19-20. Operating expenses rose 8.4 per cent to INR3.36bn from INR3.1bn.

