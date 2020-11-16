Sinai Cement reports net loss in 9M20

16 November 2020

Egypt’s Sinai Cement has announced that its standalone net loss widened to EGP421.4m (US$26.95m) in the first nine months of 2020, against a loss of EGP311.2m in the year-ago period.



However, the company’s net sales rose 5.2 per cent YoY to EGP588.7m from EGP559.8m in the 9M29.

Published under