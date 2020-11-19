CRH pays tribute to former CEO

CRH has paid tribute to Jim Culliton, a former CEO of the company, who passed away on Monday.



Mr Culliton was a significant figure within several important Irish companies during the second half of the twentieth century, including spending 13 years as CEO of CRH.



He joined what was then known as Roadstone in 1950 and eventually led the merged Cement Roadstone Holdings (CRH) to a dominant position in the Irish market, also starting the international expansion that made the company a multinational group.



"It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Jim Culliton, former chief executive of CRH. Jim played an influential role and made an enormous contribution to the development of CRH, leading the expansion of the company from an Irish-focused business to an international building materials operation. Our condolences to the Culliton family on their loss," said the company.

