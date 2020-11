Cement production rises in Qatar

20 November 2020

Qatar’s Industrial Production Index for September 2020 declined 7.7 per cent YoY and 3.9 per cent compared to August 2020, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority.

The production of cement and other non-metallic mineral products rose 9.1 per cent MoM in September. On an annual basis, production also advanced 3.1 per cent during the month.

