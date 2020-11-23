CCP investigates offices of APCMA

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), as part of an enquiry launched in May 2020 to investigate the possible anti-competitive activities of cement manufacturers, carried out a search and inspection of the offices of the chairman and vice chairman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) in Karachi last Thursday. Two different teams entered and searched the offices and impounded the relevant records.

The enquiry into the cement sector was based on information gathered through various media reports, concerns and complaints expressed regarding a concurrent increase in cement prices, according to The Frontier Star. The reports indicated that an increase ranging between PKR45-55 (US$0.28-0.34)/bag was allegedly decided in a meeting of the cement manufacturers held under the umbrella of APCMA.

