CemNet.com » Cement News » Al Akaria sells stake in Hail Cement

Al Akaria sells stake in Hail Cement

Al Akaria sells stake in Hail Cement
23 November 2020


Saudi Arabia’s Al Akaria, a real estate company, has sold its entire stake in Hail Cement Co at a value of SAR96.9m (US$25.84m).

The company had a stake of 6m shares and made a profit of SAR36.9m in the transaction, according to a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Middle East Divestments Hail Cement Co Al Akaria 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com