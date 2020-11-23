Al Akaria sells stake in Hail Cement

23 November 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Al Akaria, a real estate company, has sold its entire stake in Hail Cement Co at a value of SAR96.9m (US$25.84m).



The company had a stake of 6m shares and made a profit of SAR36.9m in the transaction, according to a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

