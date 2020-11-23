Puerto Rican cement sales down 3% MoM

The Puerto Rican cement market contracted 3.1 per cent to 58,328t in October 2020 when compared with the previous month, according to the country’s statistics institute.
The decrease has been attributed to the holidays and the rain. “At Christmas the sale of concrete is always affected. Once February arrives, the industry begins to stabilise again. It's a very natural trend in the industry, ” Elvin Figueroa, president of the Puerto Rican Concrete Association (APC) explained.
Cement production in October reached 35,462t, down 10.5 per cent MoM.
