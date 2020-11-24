Tourah Portland Cement reports 10% decline in net sales

24 November 2020

Egypt’s Tourah Portland Cement has reported a net loss of EGP56.7m (US$3.62m) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of EGP55.3m in the year-ago period.



Net sales declined 9.8 per cent YoY to EGP13.8m from EGP15.3m in the 3Q19.

