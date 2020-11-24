Pakistan's exports surge in October

24 November 2020

Pakistan’s cement industry earned a revenue of US$105.54m from exporting 3.23Mt of cement and clinker in the 4MFY20-21, compared with US$94.4m from 2.437Mt of exports in the year-ago period, according to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS). The dispatches represent an 11.8 per cent YoY increase in dollar value terms and a 32.5 per cent growth in quantity.

In October 2020 exports were up 24.8 per cent MoM to 1.023Mt from 820,107t in September. Revenue from exports also increased 19.7 per cent to US$33.24m from US$27.78m in the previous month. On an annual basis, export sales and revenue in October climbed by 20.3 per cent and 36.7 per cent YoY, respectively.

