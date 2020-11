JSW Cement delays IPO plans

25 November 2020

India’s JSW Cement has pushed back its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) to December 2022, as a result of the slowdown and disruption caused by COVID-19.



The company had already generated a plan to expand its combined cement capacity to 25Mta by 2023 at an investment of INR36bn (US$486.86m).

"In 2019, the sector had degrowth, in 2020 COVID hit us. Now December 2022 is a logical timeline for us for the IPO," said Parth Jindal, managing director.

