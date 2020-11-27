CemNet.com » Cement News » YTL Corp posts 18% rise in revenue

YTL Corp posts 18% rise in revenue

27 November 2020


Malaysia’s YTL Corp has posted an 18.2 per cent MoM increase in revenue to MYR4.2bn (US$1.03bn) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with MYR3.5bn in the 2Q20.

Pre-tax profit also improved to MYR136.8m from a loss of MYR135.5m in the previous quarter.

The sequential improvement in performance was mainly driven by its cement and utilities segments.

