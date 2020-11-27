YTL Corp posts 18% rise in revenue

27 November 2020

Malaysia’s YTL Corp has posted an 18.2 per cent MoM increase in revenue to MYR4.2bn (US$1.03bn) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with MYR3.5bn in the 2Q20.



Pre-tax profit also improved to MYR136.8m from a loss of MYR135.5m in the previous quarter.



The sequential improvement in performance was mainly driven by its cement and utilities segments.

Published under