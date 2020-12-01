Vietnam produces 90.3Mt of cement in 11M20

01 December 2020

Vietnam is estimated to have produced 90.3Mt of cement in the first 11 months of 2020, up 3.4 per cent YoY, according to data from the country’s General Statistics Office.

In November, cement output is projected to have risen 4.6 per cent YoY to 9.1Mt.

The country exported 3.5Mt of cement and clinker worth US$140m in November, down 3.3 per cent YoY in volume and 3.1 per cent in value.

In the first 11 months of 2020, Vietnam earned US$1.32bn from exporting 35.18Mt of cement and clinker, up 16.4 per cent YoY in volume and 5.4 per cent in value.

Published under