Breedon's asset disposal to complete shortly

01 December 2020

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has now accepted Breedon Group’s undertakings to dispose of certain assets to Tillicoultry Quarries.



The company made the move to address the CMA’s concerns that its purchase of certain assets from Cemex UK may lessen competition in certain areas.



In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Breedon confirmed that it now expects the disposal of assets to Tillicoultry Quarries to complete shortly.

