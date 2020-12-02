Cement imports pile up at Karachi Port

Cement is quickly building up at the entrance to Karachi Port, as many of the deep-draught berths at the port are currently occupied by wheat-importing vessels. Consequently, cement exporters are suffering huge financial losses from the costs incurred from detention, demurrage and delays to offloading their goods.

In a letter to the maritime affairs minister, Power Cement CEO, Kashif Habib, stated that all three deep-draught berths available at Karachi Port are occupied. "Due to slow discharging of wheat vessels (8-9 days are required to discharge the vessel), the clinker/cement vessels are forced to wait for an extended period of time."

He said the delay in discharging of wheat and occupation of all available deep berths are ultimately delaying the loading of 55,000t cement/clinker, which only needed 3-5 days.

Due to an acute shortage of wheat in the country a few months ago, the government had started importing wheat via both public and private sectors.

