Scheuch subsidiaries make senior management appointments

08 December 2020

Two Scheuch subsidiaries make senior management appointments, while Scheuch USA Inc announces its new President

Camcorp (Scheuch), a manufacturer of high-performing air pollution control and pneumatic conveying equipment, has appointed Dan Bruyn as chief operating officer from 16 November 2020. Dan Bruyn will be responsible for engineering, manufacturing, project management and administration.

Mr Bruyn has 25 years of successful operational experience as a leader in manufacturing environments having worked at Garsite LLC, Gardner-Denver and, Harley-Davidson and Pentair.



Meanwhile, Schust (Scheuch) a provider of industrial ventilation systems has appointed Jim Weber as vice president of sales from 16 November 2020. Mr Weber succeeds John Rothermel who is promoted to President of Scheuch USA, Inc, Schust’s parent company.



Jim Weber will be responsible for leading the sales organisation, and has served in the US Army and graduated from West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Published under