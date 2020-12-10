Hasle Refractories cuts costs for Asian cement plant

An Asian cement plant has achieved a refractory lifetime of three years in its cooler take off duct using Hasle Refractories' D52A castable refractory lining. The 8000tpd cement plant is fired by coal and up to 25 per cent of alternative fuels.

This cement plant started using Hasle D52A for the first time 12 years ago. Over the years, the company has made significant material and labour cost savings as it has not required a new lining during shutdown every year. Moreover, the use of the castable has improved the run factor of the plant.

To achieve the best possible performance of the castable lining after installation, a team of experienced Hasle engineers always inspects the refractory site before selecting the material installation method to be used, as well as providing on-site supervision during installation, says Hasle Refractories.

