Raysut Cement scoops Best Employer Brand awards

14 December 2020

Raysut Cement Company (RCC) has picked up seven awards and two Best Employer Brand Awards, one focussed on Oman companies and the other on GCC corporate entities.

RCC’s CEO, Joey Ghose, won the ‘CEO of the Year’ honour at both the Oman Best Employer Awards 2020, held in October and GCC Best Employer Awards 2020 held in November.

The awards RCC picked up at the Oman Best Employer Brand Awards included recognitions for Promoting Health in the Workplace, Best Use of Technology for Training, and Training Provider of the Year award. At the GCC Best Employer Brand Awards 2020, RCC won Award for Talent Management and Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Salim bin Ahmed bin Alawi Al Ibrahim, acting deputy group CEO, who received the awards on behalf of RCC, thanked Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, the Oman government and its supporting bodies, the RCC Board of Directors, Executive Management and staff in building the success story.

RCC has regularly trained Omani employees through on-the-job as well as by sending them to foreign countries to upgrade their skills. “We build a healthy ratio of local and expatriate employees and nurture an open environment for learning and development of each member of the RCC family,” added Salim bin Ahmed bin Alawi Al Ibrahim.

RCC group has a current output capacity of 6Mta of cement and the mission is to increase it to 10Mta by 2022 and scale it up to 22Mta in the near future.

