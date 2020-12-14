Sri Lanka sees production up 9% in 9M20

14 December 2020

Sri Lanka has seen domestic cement production rise 28.7 per cent YoY to 375,000t in September. In August production was up by 17.4 per cent YoY to 392,000t.

Overall, cement production increased 8.5 per cent to 2.82Mt in the first nine months of 2020, compared to 2.6Mt in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, cement imports declined 19.7 per cent in September to 300,000t from 374,000t in the year-ago period. Cumulative imports for the 9M20 fell 33.1 per cent YoY to 2.54Mt from 3.8Mt.

Total cement consumption in September was up 1.6 per cent YoY to 676,000t but fell 16.2 per cent to 5.37Mt for the first nine months of 2020.

Published under