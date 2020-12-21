UNTHA waste shredder in operation for Geocycle Argentina

An UNTHA XR3000C mobile shredder is now in operation at Geocycle’s co-processing facility in Córdoba, Argentina.

Geocycle (LafargeHolcim group) is now transforming 100tpd of waste into a high-grade alternative fuel for use within the company’s cement kiln only 5km away. Plans are already underway to double fuel production volumes by the end of the 1Q21.

The single shaft UNTHA XR is handling a wide range of input materials collected from a 100km radius. Waste materials being processed include Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), wood, plastics and tyres. With no pre-shredding required, Geocycle can produce a homogenous 50mm output granulate in one pass, to significantly reduce the company’s reliance on ever-depleting fossil fuels, while diverting thousands of tonnes of waste from landfill.

The investment in this latest machine means Geocycle has now commissioned more than 10 UNTHA shredders on three continents globally.

