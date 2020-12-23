Hongshi Shivam Cement expected to receive electricity by summer

Nepal-based cement producer Hongshi Shivam Cement, which has been operating in the last two-and-a-half years using diesel, is scheduled to receive its first electricity supply by next summer, according to New Business Age.
The Nepal Electricity Authority said that it plans the start of supply to Hongshi Shivam Cement after mid-April if the works related to installation of the Bardhaghat-Sardi 132 KV Transmission Line Project go ahead without any interruption. The project had earlier pledged to supply electricity to the company in February.
