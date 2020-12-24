FLSmidth enters fabric filter technology agreement with Simatek

ICR Newsroom

FLSmidth has agreed to sell its fabric filter technology, a non-core business of FLSmidth's advanced filter technology (AFT) to Denmark-based industrial filter producer, Simatek A/S. Under the agreement, Simatek will supply FLSmidth with fabrick filters while FLSmidth will become a supplier of filter bags and filter cages to Simatek.

Through the transaction, FLSmidth will retain its core AFT operations, which continue to be key in delivering the company's MissionZero strategy while Simatek will be able to upscale, widen its product range and improve its filter technology. The cooperation agreement will also enable FLSmidth to enhance its MissionZero strategy by reaching more clients with core products that focus on reducing particle emissions.

Flemming Jensen, who leads FLSmidth's Air Pollution Control division, commented: “We believe Simatek is an ideal partner to receive our technology. By combining our bags and cages offering with Simatek’s extended industrial filters portfolio, we have created a strong collaboration that will greatly benefit our MissionZero strategy and our customers’ overall green agenda.”

