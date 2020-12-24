BCMA expects market pick-up in 1Q21

ICR Newsroom By 24 December 2020

The Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) expects cement demand to resume growth by the 1Q21.



Between January-August 2020 the cement sector contracted by 7.7 per cent as the impact of the coronavirus was felt throughout the economy.



“Our business suffered terribly in the first six months of 2020 and many fell into trouble,” said Md Alamgir Kabir, president of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA). In the first five months of 2020, cement sales fell by 13 per cent, according to data compiled by the industry.



Following the lifting of the lockdown on 30 May, the economy slowly started opening up from July. While the cement sector has started to recover to some extent, it did not return to its former activity levels. “If the situation stays this way, we are hoping our business will return by the first quarter of 2021,” Mr Kabir said.

