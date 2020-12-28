Annaba port exports 300,000t clinker in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 28 December 2020

The port of Annaba in Algeria has exported 300,000t of clinker to several African countries since the start of 2020.

Furthermore, by improving port services and supporting exporters through a modern logistics service, the port plans to increase the volume of clinker exports in 2021. The port company plans to build covered spaces for the storage of export clinker and acquire modern loading and unloading equipment with a capacity of 1800tph.

Exporters plan to export around 900,000t of clinker in 2021 through Annaba port.

