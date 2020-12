Suez Cement receives approval to delist from EGX

31 December 2020

The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved the voluntary delisting of Suez Cement Group from the EGX, according to a disclosure.

Suez Cement's capital amounts to EGP909.28m (US$57.74m) distributed on more than 181.8m shares. The company purchased the shares of dissenting shareholders at EGP7.50 each.

