Southern Province Cement elects new board members

04 January 2021

Saudi Arabia's Southern Province Cement Co has elected new members to the board of directors for its new session, which began on 1 January 2021 for a period of three years.

As such, Dr Hamad Bin Suliman Al-Bazai will serve as the new chairman of the board. Mohammed Bin Nasser Al-Nabit is vice-chairman and Saud Bin Safar Al-Bargan is secretary of the board.

