Adani Cementation awarded new jetty clearance

04 January 2021

Adani Cementation has been authorised by the state environment ministry to build a captive jetty in Raigad district, India.

The new jetty will supply the company’s planned cement plant, near Shahbaj village, in Alibag taluka. The proposed site consists of a berth head, conveyor line and mooring facilities. For the jetty, 2ha of land are to be prepared and a further 1.5ha for the conveyor corridor and approach road. The facility will be able to handle fly ash, slag and cement. The materials will be brought from Gujarat by barges and conveyed by pipe conveyor to the blending units.

The company has plans that have been on hold for a 10Mta cement plant at Lakhpat in Kutch district, Gujarat, India.

