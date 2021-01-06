ACC Ltd started brownfield expansion of Sindri cement plant

ACC Ltd (LafargeHolcim group) has started its new Sindri cement plant in Jharkhand, India. The new facility will add 1.4 Mta of cement capacity to its existing 3Mta unit at this site.

The foundation stone of Sindri grinding unit Phase 2 was laid in December 2019 with the aim to contribute significantly to servicing the growing market, strengthen presence in the eastern region and add value to the business.

The facility will manufacture low-CO 2 and environment-friendly cement products, ACC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Strong ambition aimed at deliverance of high performance is what guided ACC to establish the commissioning of the Sindri GU-Phase-II within a record period of nine months despite numerous challenges," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of LafargeHolcim India and non-executive director at ACC Ltd.

